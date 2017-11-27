Marc W Bolce

Marc Wheeler Bolce, age 61 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at his residence. He was the co-owner of the former Bolce’s Pub in Georgetown, Ohio. He was born January 22, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Louis Henri and Joyce Anne (Wheeler) Bolce.

He was also preceded in death by his wife – Deborah Sue (Phillips) Bolce earlier this year. They were married December 29, 1978. Marc is survived by one son – Blake Bolce of St. John, Virgin Island; one daughter – Carie Moeckel and husband Paul of Hamilton, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Victoria and Kaitlyn Hausman both of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Chase, Aaron, Morgan, Autumn, Jacob and Matthew Moeckel all of Hamilton, Ohio; two brothers – Louis Bolce and wife Natasha of Manhattan, New York and Jon Bolce and wife Sandy of Port Orange, Florida; two sisters – Bonnie Morgalis and husband Jim of Blue Ash, Ohio and Kim Petrie of Loveland, Ohio; his mother-in-law – Irene Phillips of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters-in-law – Sherry Mitchell and husband Jeff of Georgetown, Ohio, Gail Balzhiser and husband Donnie of Cincinnati, Ohio and Missy Kirkpatrick and husband Dusty of Bethel, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 27, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Blue Ash OH 45242