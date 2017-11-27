June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor
June Rose Williams, ,age 69 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Williams had worked at US Shoe in Cincinnati, Ohio and Ripley, Ohio and later retired as Manager of the United Dairy Farmers Store in Georgetown, Ohio.

She was born June 16, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy William and Ethel Naomi (Wright) Bohl. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Beatrice Davis. Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband of fifty years – Darrell Williams, whom she married October 28, 1967; three sons – David Anthony Williams and wife Brenda of Peebles, Ohio, Kelly Williams and wife Jessica of Loveland, Ohio and Jeff Liming and wife Kellie of Winchester, Ohio; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters – Patricia Smith of Batavia, Ohio and Connie Knox and husband Jay of Georgetown, Ohio; four brothers – Sterling Bohl and wife Angela of Dayton, Ohio, Clyde Bohl and wife Cindy of West Moreland, New York, Danny Bohl and wife Debbie of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Roy Bohl and wife Sue of Billerica, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Garrell Florence will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

