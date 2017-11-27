Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death Reward for Stykes info doubles Veterans honored at Western Brown Wenstrup to run for re-election Shop With A Cop Donation Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab
Charles E Faul

Charles Edward Faul, age 69 of Decatur, Ohio died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at his residence. He served on the Byrd Township fire Department for many years and was a former employee of the Village of Georgetown and the Mac Tool Company. Charles loved to fish, hunt and enjoyed boating. He played Santa Claus for many schools and homes, playing music (bass guitar) and playing with his grandchildren. He was born April 9, 1948 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of the late Richard and Shirley (Stillwell) Faul. He was also preceded in death by one grandson – Tyler Faul, one brother – Harold Faul and one sister – Dorothy Faul.

Charles is survived by his wife of fifty years and one day – Kathleen (Jones) Faul, whom he married October 21, 1967 at the E.U.B. Church in Greenbush, Ohio. Five children – Charles (Sandy) Faul of Ripley, Ohio, Dustin (Donna) Faul of Ripley, Ohio, Amy (Matt) Fite of Georgetown, Ohio, Elvis Faul of Decatur, Ohio and Tina (Devin) Mecklenborg of Georgetown, Ohio; still at home – Courtney and Breanna Faul of Decatur, Ohio; twenty-three grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one brother – Bill (Vicki) Faul of Batavia, Ohio; brother-in-law – George (Jackie) Jones of Georgetown, Ohio, sisters-in-law – Judy (Fred) Sullivan of Peebles, Ohio and Marlene (Jack) Truitt of Georgetown, Ohio and a special sister-in-law – Jeannie (Mark) Caudill of Mt. Orab, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

