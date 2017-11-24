Deborah J Napier

Deborah Jean Napier, age 61 of West Union, Ohio died Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. Deborah was a homemaker. She was born July 22, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Marvin and Jean (Barkley) Napier.

Deborah is survived by one foster daughter – Debbieann Dakin-Napier of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Holly DeRose of Dover, Kentucky; four brothers – Andy Napier of Blanchester, Ohio, Mike Napier and wife Dawn of Georgetown, Ohio, Pete Napier of Blanchester, Ohio and Randy Napier of Cincinnati, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and great nephews – Jayden and Christian Boyd.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 27, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Charitable donations may be made to: Deborah Napier Memorial Fund, 2525 Mary Ingles Highway, Dover KY 41034