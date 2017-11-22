Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four

The Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finished their season among the state’s Final Four. They finished with a season record of 14-3-1. They were league runner-up, district tournament champs, and eventually made their way to the State Final Four. The Fayetteville girls started the first weekend of the season with a loss to Hillsboro and a tie with Leesburg Fairfield. From that point, they went on a 14-game winning streak.

“This group of girls put in the time to get better and they bought into what was needed to be successful,” said the team’s head coach, Tim Carlier. “The season was successful and wouldn’t have been without the support of my coaching staff and parents.”