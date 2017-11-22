Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams played host to the North Adams for the annual OHSAA Foundation Game on Nov. 18.

Local hoop fans got the opportunity to see some preseason hoop action with the official start of the new season just around the corner.

The evening kicked off with the high school varsity girls’ contest between the home standing Lady G-Men and the North Adams Lady Green Devils.

The Lady Green Devils return a very talented and experienced crew of players, while the Lady G-Men are a very young team with no seniors and several players who lack significant varsity experience under the leadership of their first-year head coach Janel Blankespoor.

The Lady G-Men fell behind 22-5 in the first quarter and would end up suffering an 80-28.

The varsity boys’ contest that followed was a much closer game with the visiting Green Devils pulling off a narrow 69-65 win over the G-Men.

The Green Devils came out hot, scoring their first 18 points off three pointers and later sinking two field goals from inside the arc to hold a 22-10 lead over the G-Men after the first period of play.

The G-Men rallied back in the second quarter to outscore the Devils 18-14 in the frame, and at halftime break it was North Adams leading 36-28.

The G-Men were outscored 17-16 in the third quarter to trail 53-44.

The G-Men went on to outscore the Green Devils 21-16 in the fourth quarter, but their late-game rally came too little, too late, as North Adams was able to connect on some key free throws at the end of the game to claim the four-point victory.

Leading the way in scoring for the G-Men was junior center Noah Pack with 23 points, sinking seven field goals and connecting on seven-of-seven attempts from the foul line.

Georgetown senior Jonathan Strickland finished with 10 points.

Leading the way in scoring for the Green Devils was Ryan Shupert with 23 points.

Proceeds from the annual G-Men vs. Green Devils OHSAA Foundation Game go to benefit the local Coaches vs. Cancer Fund.