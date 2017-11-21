Wenstrup to run for re-election

Congressman Brad Wenstrup has announced his intention to run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wenstrup said that despite what some are saying, the House of Representatives is hard at work on issues important to the American people.

“When I go to Washington, I work hard to see our shared vision through,” Wenstrup said. “Together, we’ve accomplished a lot.”

Wenstrup specifically pointed to several key issues where progress has been made, including regulatory reform, major Veterans Administration reform, border security, and military readiness.

“We mustn’t let anger and partisan politics become a roadblock to accomplishment,” Wenstrup said. “While I am listening and working hard, we can’t be content with our past alone. Today matters and the future matters even more.”