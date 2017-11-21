Veterans honored at Western Brown

By Wayne Gates –

Veterans took center stage at Western Brown High School on Nov. 11.

The Western Brown JROTC and FFA held their annual joint Veteran’s Day celebration before students and guests.

The Western Brown band and choir was also present to add music to the ceremony.

Guests stood as the colors were posted and hands young and old snapped to foreheads in salute as the national anthem was played.

Western Brown Superintendent Raegan White began the ceremony by recognizing those who it was intended to honor.

“You have gone above and beyond your citizens duty to volunteer your lives and livelihoods and answer when your country called to defend the freedoms we enjoy each and every day.”

White then asked all veterans in attendance to stand and be honored. They did so and were applauded by the audience.