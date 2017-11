On November 4, 2017, Georgetown Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2293 Trustee Rex Loudon presented $500 to Brown County Chief Deputy Chris Hodges toward the “Shop with a Cop” program in Brown County.

The villages of Georgetown, Russellville, Fayetteville, Sardinia, Ripley, Higginsport, and Aberdeen each received a donation for a total of $2500 from the Georgetown, Ohio Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2293.