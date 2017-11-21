Kenneth M. McKinley “Kenny”, devoted husband of Patricia B. McKinley “Patti” (nee Krebs) for 27 wonderful years. Loving Father of David McKinley (Paula), Danny McKinley, Wayne McKinley, the late Steve McKinley, Step children Linda Jacobs (Mark), Steve Borchers, Mark Borchers, Donald Borchers and John Borchers. Proud grandpa of 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Brother of Richard McKinley (Kathy), Ann LeDonne and Mary Theademan. Kenneth M. McKinley “Kenny”, devoted husband of Patricia B. McKinley “Patti” (nee Krebs) for 27 wonderful years. Loving Father of David McKinley (Paula), Danny McKinley, Wayne McKinley, the late Steve McKinley, Step children Linda Jacobs (Mark), Steve Borchers, Mark Borchers, Donald Borchers and John Borchers. Proud grandpa of 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Brother of Richard McKinley (Kathy), Ann LeDonne and Mary Theademan.

Kenny, a resident of Hamersville, passed away Friday November 17, 2017 at the age of 84. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Memorial gathering will be held Wednesday November 22, 2017 from 1:00 PM until time of memorial service at 3:00 PM, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 West Main St. Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the USO, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. www.ecnurre.com