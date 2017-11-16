SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars

Western Brown’s Young receives Co-Player of Year Award –

By Wade Linville –

This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference girls’ tennis First Team all-stars were among the many high school student/athletes receiving awards during the Nov. 8 Fall Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet held at Hamersville Elementary School. Also taking home awards were this year’s SBAAC league champion teams and coaches of the year.

In the SBAAC American Division, the Goshen Lady Warriors finished with a perfect league record of 10-0 to finish as league champs.

While the teams of Wilmington and Clinton-Massie tied for runner-up with 6-4 league records, the Western Brown Lady Broncos and New Richmond Lady Lions tied for third in SBAAC American Division standings with 4-6 records.

Western Brown senior Hanna Young was among those earning SBAAC American Division honors this season.

The SBAAC American Division Girls’ Tennis Co-Players of the Year are Goshen junior Caroline Clifton and Western Brown senior Hanna Young.

The SBAAC American Division Girls’ Tennis Coach of the Year is Goshen’s Bryce Blanton.

Also named to the SBAAC American Division First Team of tennis all-stars were: Emma Schroeder (junior, Wilmington), Brooklyn Nielsen (junior, Wilmington), Kara O’Toole (senior, New Richmond), Kelsey Salmons (junior, Goshen), Sami Huhn (junior, Goshen), Megan Wonderly (senior, Clinton-Massie), Anne Thompson (senior, Clinton-Massie), Hailey Stinchcomb (senior, Clinton-Massie), Hailey Clayborn (junior, Clinton-Massie), and Claire Carruthers (senior, Clinton-Massie).

The Blanchester Lady Wildcats finished as this year’s SBAAC National Division tennis champs with a 7-1 record in league play.

The SBAAC National Division Player of the Year is Clermont Northeastern junior Leah Decatur, while Blanchester’s Matt Sexton took home the National Division Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team tennis awards were: Gaudalupe Rodriquez (sophomore, Felicity), Bailey Lowe (junior, Felicity), Madison Baird (sophomore, Felicity), Isabella Walters (senior, East Clinton), Sydney Michael (senior, East Clinton), Shelby Michael (senior, East Clinton), Haley Harrell (junior, East Clinton), Leah Decatur (junior, Clermont Northeastern), Alexis Vestal (senior, Blanchester), Erin Wilson (senior, Blanchester), Korie White (senior, Blanchester), and Lilly Tedrick (senior, Blanchester).