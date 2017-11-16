Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame

By Wade Linville –

Dona Layman, a 1973 graduate of Western Brown High School and 1977 graduate of Miami University, is among the newest inductees to the Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame. Layman was inducted into the university’s hall of fame on Oct. 20.

Layman was an exceptional three-sport athlete for Miami at the inception of women’s intercollegiate athletics.

From 1973-77, Layman was a standout in women’s basketball and softball for four seasons and in volleyball for three seasons. She is noted as a gritty competitor and a truly gifted athlete who helped lay a foundation of excellence in women’s athletics at Miami University.

Layman was a four-year starting point guard for the women’s basketball team, captaining the squads her junior and senior seasons. She was a part of the 1977 softball team that posted a 22-4 record and placed second in the OAISW.

Following her undergraduate stint, Layman served as a graduate assistant and continued her involvement with Miami athletics, helping to coach the volleyball, women’s basketball and softball programs.

Layman went on to an impressive coaching career and was inducted into Miami’s Cradle of Coaches Association in 2015. She has been inducted into the Valley View High School, Ohio High School Fast Pitch Coaches Association, Western Brown High School and Brown County athletic halls of fame.