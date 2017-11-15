John D Marks Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Commissioners donate to task force Voters return Worley to the bench Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst
John D Marks

John Dale Marks was born on January 7th, 1947 to Edward W. Marks Sr. and Bessie Mae Black Marks in Maysville, Kentucky and passed away on October 14, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy (Kreps) Marks and his twin son Christian Trent Marks.
He was survived by two sons, John Michael Marks of Cincinnati and his other twin son, Christopher Todd Marks of Tampa, five grandchildren Trevor, Luke, Sela, Tyler, and Trenton, three brothers Edward Marks of Bethel, Daniel (Carolyn) Marks of Amelia, and Steve (Vicky) Marks of Seminole, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. He was born with a heart defect and was not expected to live through his teenage years and in fact he was a couple of years shy of being one of the world’s longest surviving open heart patients. He grew up in Hamersville, Ohio where he excelled in academics and was on the academic team. After graduating from high school, he went to work at the LeBlond Machine Works in Cincinnati. He also went to night school at the University of Cincinnati and received an Associate in Science degree in 1972 and a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. He subsequently developed computer programs and he worked for The Kroger Company in Cincinnati. He married his high school sweetheart Janie Elizabeth Ulrey, and was married for 11 years. They had three sons, John Michael, Christian Trent, and Christopher Todd. After they divorced, he then married Judy Kreps and were married for almost 28 years until her death in 2010. He was passionate about photography and music and rooted for the Reds and Bengals. He joined a group named the Leon Lifers and traveled extensively with them and was active in the South Florida Camera Club. He also loved his sons and grandchildren very much. He lived his final five years in Tampa. He handled his lifelong health struggles with courage and dignity. Thankfully he had a genius IQ and that helped him to make his way without his eyesight. He made his peace with God and kept his sense of humor through the very end. We will miss him dearly, remember when we were together, and of course will keep him in our hearts for more than just a while.
A celebration of life will be held at Georgetown United Methodist in Georgetown, Ohio, on Nov. 18th.
Doors will open at 11 to pay condolences to the family and the memorial service will begin at noon followed by food and fellowship in the community room. Interment will be at The Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

 

