Georgetown Police Department welcomes new officers

By Martha B. Jacob –

Georgetown Council met Oct. 26 and heard complaints from a Georgetown resident regarding newspapers being thrown in the streets instead of on porches in the village.

He told council that he had complained about the problem in the past and received no response from council. He also had a complaint about two street lights that were not working. He did take the opportunity to commend the police department for the good job they were doing.

Fire Chief Joey Rockey then spoke briefly about updates in his department.

“First and foremost,” Chief Rockey said, “You remember a few months ago I talked about a grant I had applied for through the Bureau of Workers Compensation for the purchase of a power-cot. Well, we were actually awarded that grant. It was for $34,000 and we pay $10,000.

“This cot basically eliminates lifting and can be operated by one person. It should come in handy and save our crew’s backs. It will be to us in about two months.”