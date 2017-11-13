Fourteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury

By Wayne Gates –

Two men were indicted on sex charges with an underage girl on Nov. 2.

Andrew Abercrombie, 30 of Russellville, is charged with two counts of Rape, both first degree felonies, two counts of Corrupting Another With Drugs, both second degree felonies, and Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a third degree felony.

The charges are based on allegations of furnishing methamphetamine to a minor and engaging in sexual activity.

Zachariah Thomas, 28 of Russellville, is charged with one count of Rape, a first degree felony, two counts of Corrupting Another With Drugs, both second degree felonies Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a third degree felony, Gross Sexual Imposition, a fourth degree felony and Corrupting Another With Drugs, a fourth degree felony.

The charges are based on allegations of furnishing methamphetamine and marijuana to a minor and engaging in sexual activity.