Commissioners donate to task force

By Wayne Gates

The Brown County Commissioners donated $30,000 to the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force on Nov. 6.

The funds will be used to help fight the opiate problem, which the commissioners recognize as an urgent issue.

“Even though funds are tight, we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make sure the task force is able to continue the fine work that its been doing,” said Commissioner Tony Applegate.

Accepting the donation were Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis and Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin.