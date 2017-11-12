Ruby A Ratliff

Ruby Alizabeth Ratliff, infant baby of Justin and Megan (Cowan) Ratliff passed away Thursday November 9, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital.

She was preceded in death by paternal great grandparents; James and Nadine Ratliff, maternal great grandfathers; David West and Richard Bess.

She is survived by her parents, Justin and Megan Ratliff of Winchester; paternal grandparents; Greg and Wray Jean Ratliff of Winchester; maternal grandparents; Jill Hiler of Hillsboro and Patrick Cowan of Cincinnati, maternal great grandmothers; Beverly West of Russellville, Wynona Bess of Winchester and Judy Naylor of Sardinia, 4 aunts; Brittany and Brandon Wallace, Alyson Crouse, Amanda Ratliff and Carly Ratliff, 1 uncle; Blake Ratliff, 4 cousins; Braxton, Brently, Corbin and Aubree.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends and Families may sign Ruby’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.