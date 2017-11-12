Donna J Moore

Donna Jean Moore (nee Dick), 67, passed November 10, 2017. Beloved wife of Jack Moore; Loving mother of Steve (Cindy) Moore; Cherished grandmother of Audrey, Lydia, Daniel Moore and Grayson and Katie Lambert; Dear sister of Pat (Virgil) Jessee, Sheila (Charlie) Bradley and Sue Ann (David) Smith. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation Tuesday November 14th 10 – 11:30 AM. Funeral 11:30 AM. All at Sardinia Church of Christ 7130 Bachman Rd. Sardinia, OH 45171.

Memorials may be made to the Donna Moore Memorial Fund at any US Bank. www.evansfuneralhome.com