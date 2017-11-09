  • News Democrat
  • Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year
Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer
Sports

Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
SBAAC American Division First Team volleyball all-stars pose with their awards during Wednesday’s Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Hamersville. From the left, Mary Sizer (senior, Western Brown), Tessa Pinkerton (senior, Western Brown), Nyla Bailey (senior, Wilmington), Emily Cooper (senior, Western Brown), Aubree Story (senior, New Richmond), Natalie Holdsworth (senior, New Richmond), Allison Umbarger (junior, Goshen), Olivia Litzau (junior, Goshen), Rylee Richardson (sophomore, Clinton-Massie), and Rebecca Isble (senior, Batavia).

 

First Team volleyball all-stars take home awards – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Lady Broncos were awarded this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division championship trophy during the Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Hamersville School on Nov. 8, and taking home the American Division Volleyball Player of the Year Award for the third straight year was Western Brown senior Mary Sizer.
Sizer’s exceptional play throughout the 2017 fall season aided the Lady Broncos to a perfect 10-0 record in SBAAC American Division play. Earning the SBAAC American Division Volleyball Coach of the Year Award was Western Brown’s Carla Fite.
Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team volleyball awards during Wednesday’s banquet were: Nyla Bailey (senior, Wilmington), Mary Sizer (senior, Western Brown), Tessa Pinkerton (senior, Western Brown), Emily Cooper (senior, Western Brown), Aubree Story (senior, New Richmond), Natalie Holdsworth (senior, New Richmond), Allison Umbarger (junior, Goshen), Olivia Litzau (junior, Goshen), Rylee Richardson (sophomore, Clinton-Massie), and Rebecca Isble (senior, Batavia).
Finishing as this year’s SBAAC National Division volleyball champions were the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats with a league mark of 12-0.
Williamsburg senior Peyton Fisher received the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year Award, while Williamsburg’s Ed Stewart earned National Division Coach of the Year honors.
Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team volleyball awards during Wednesday’s banquet were: Carly Wagers (senior, Williamsburg), Peyton Fisher (senior, Williamsburg), Kara Bailey (sophomore, Williamsburg), Taylor Shelley (senior, Georgetown), Grace Ann Kirkham-Hartley (senior, Felicity), Paige Lilly (senior, East Clinton), Mackenzie Campbell (junior, East Clinton), Ivy Young (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Carson Fishback (sophomore, Clermont Northeastern), Asia Baldwin (senior, Blanchester), and Madison Schooley (sophomore, Bethel).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat