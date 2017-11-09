Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year

First Team volleyball all-stars take home awards –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos were awarded this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division championship trophy during the Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Hamersville School on Nov. 8, and taking home the American Division Volleyball Player of the Year Award for the third straight year was Western Brown senior Mary Sizer.

Sizer’s exceptional play throughout the 2017 fall season aided the Lady Broncos to a perfect 10-0 record in SBAAC American Division play. Earning the SBAAC American Division Volleyball Coach of the Year Award was Western Brown’s Carla Fite.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team volleyball awards during Wednesday’s banquet were: Nyla Bailey (senior, Wilmington), Mary Sizer (senior, Western Brown), Tessa Pinkerton (senior, Western Brown), Emily Cooper (senior, Western Brown), Aubree Story (senior, New Richmond), Natalie Holdsworth (senior, New Richmond), Allison Umbarger (junior, Goshen), Olivia Litzau (junior, Goshen), Rylee Richardson (sophomore, Clinton-Massie), and Rebecca Isble (senior, Batavia).

Finishing as this year’s SBAAC National Division volleyball champions were the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats with a league mark of 12-0.

Williamsburg senior Peyton Fisher received the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year Award, while Williamsburg’s Ed Stewart earned National Division Coach of the Year honors.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team volleyball awards during Wednesday’s banquet were: Carly Wagers (senior, Williamsburg), Peyton Fisher (senior, Williamsburg), Kara Bailey (sophomore, Williamsburg), Taylor Shelley (senior, Georgetown), Grace Ann Kirkham-Hartley (senior, Felicity), Paige Lilly (senior, East Clinton), Mackenzie Campbell (junior, East Clinton), Ivy Young (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Carson Fishback (sophomore, Clermont Northeastern), Asia Baldwin (senior, Blanchester), and Madison Schooley (sophomore, Bethel).