Justin N Beach

Justin Nathaniel Beach, age 36 of Hillsboro, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was co-owner of B and B Home Maintenance Services and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Florida. He had a great love for hunting, fishing and his family.

Justin was born May 21, 1981 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Laurie Ann Beach McAllister of Hillsboro, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents – Fred and Helen Druhot and one uncle – John McAllister. Justin is survived by his mother – Laurie McAllister; step-father – George McAllister, Sr. of Hillsboro, Ohio; two sisters – Heather Beach (Justin Neeley) of Manchester, Ohio and Kristina McAllister of Ripley, Ohio; two step-brothers – George McAllister, Jr. and Thomas McAllister, both of Tennessee; his grandmother – Barbara McAllister of Hillsboro, Ohio; uncle – Shawn Stacy of Manchester, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 4, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral services in Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com