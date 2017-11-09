Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation
Obituaries

Ellen L Gelter

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Ellen Lee Gelter, age 79, of Russellville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017. She was born April 23, 1938 in Brown County, OH the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola (Day) McNown. She retired from the Eastern School District where she was a cook for 31 years. She was also a member of the Russellville Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Gelter, sister Glenda Barkalow and niece Sharon Shaffer.

Ellen is survived by 2 sons; Dale (LeAnn) Gelter of Westerville, OH and Ray (Susan) Gelter of Russellville, 1 sister; Jeanette (John) Klein of Auburn, IN, sister-in-law; Veronica Gelter of Russellville, brother-in-law; David Barkalow of Milford, 3 grandchildren; Ashley (Shane) Myers, J.T. Gelter and Morgan Gelter, 2 special step grand daughters; Jordan and Caty Dawson, 2 great grandchildren; Nathan and Lucas, and 3 nieces; Deborah (Gelter) Forsythe, Denedra Gelter and Deborah (Brad) Peart.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Russellville Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 10, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Life Squad, P.O. Box 187, Russellville, OH 45168 or the Russellville Church of Christ, 144 S. Columbus St, Russellville, OH 45168.

Friends and Families may sign Ellen’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

