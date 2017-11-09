EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt
Sports

EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Retired Eastern High School girls’ basketball coach, Richard Kiser (in front, eighth person from left), is joined by some of his former players, and fellow coaches during the Kiser Court dedication held in the Eastern High School gymnasium, Nov. 4.

 

By Wade Linville – 

The place where the Eastern High School Warriors and Lady Warriors host their home hoop battles is now known as ‘Kiser Court’, taking the name of legendary high school girls basketball coach Richard Kiser.
A court dedication was held during this year’s annual Joe Myers Sports Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4 in the Eastern High School gymnasium with many of Kiser’s former players, local coaches, Eastern school staff and board of education members, as well as friends and family there to help pay tribute to the retired coach who stands, not only as the most successful varsity girls’ basketball coach in Eastern High School sports history, but as one of the winningest coaches in the state of Ohio.
Kiser began his coaching career at Eastern in 1977 and retired in 2010, recording 601 wins while only suffering 167 losses to rank among the top 10 winningest coaches in Ohio.
“This is a great honor,” Kiser said to the crowd during the Nov. 4 court dedication.
Kiser was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Association Hall of Fame in 2012 and was recently inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.
“No one deserves it more than Richard Kiser,” current Eastern girls’ basketball coach Kevin Pickerill said of the Kiser Court dedication.
Signs will soon be erected in the gymnasium that read “Kiser Court”, and there are also plans for “Kiser Court” to appear on the hardwood floor in the gym.
Emotions ran high in the Eastern gymnasium on the evening of Nov. 4 as the community gathered in the memory of the late Joe Myers, who was a dear friend to Kiser and well-known as the Eastern Lady Warriors’ No. 1 fan while also holding the dedication of Kiser Court.
Kiser credited his many talented basketball players he coached throughout the years for his success as head of the varsity girls basketball program at Eastern, as well as the many people who supported him during his career.
“I had a tremendous group of young ladies who played for me,” said Kiser. “It’s unbelievable how well they performed together at times.”
“I really enjoyed coaching them.”
Kiser went on to recognize the dedicated parents of the players he coached throughout the years and other members of the Eastern community for their support of the Eastern High School girls’ basketball program during his time as a coach.
“Every time I needed something, someone was ready to volunteer and ‘jump up’ and help me,” said Kiser.
Kiser went on to credit the coaches who stood by him on the sidelines during his coaching career, as well as the fellow coaches around the area who shared their basketball knowledge with him to help the program find and maintain its success during his decades of coaching.
“My freshmen, reserve, and (assistant) varsity coaches…some of them would have probably won as many games or more if they would have been in the same situation I was in, and I really appreciate them,” said Kiser.
Kiser also recognized his family for their support of him in his coaching and teaching career.
“They really supported me and have really been good to me. I missed a lot of (family) activities and was late for a lot of meals, (but) there was always something there for me,” Kiser said of his family.
Last but not least, Kiser acknowledged the man of the evening, Joe Myers, for his never-ending support of Eastern basketball.
“We’ve been here and had a long night raising money for Joe Myers, but there’s nobody who deserved that any more than he did,” Kiser said of his late friend. “He was our No. 1 fan, and without his support I’m sure I wouldn’t have won those 601 games.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat