Alverda T. Guillermin, age 97, of Englewood, Ohio formerly of the Georgetown, Ohio area, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 8, 2017 at Pristine Senior Living of Englewood. She was born December 19, 1919 in Georgetown, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl Hamer & Clara (Berry) Courts. She married Leonard Leon Guillermin, who passed away April 28, 1985. A Sardinia High School Graduate, Alverda was a member of First Lutheran Church, Downtown Dayton, Ohio, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She had worked at the Downtown Dayton Sears Store for over 30 years, the Miami Valley Hospital, the Dayton Nutra Health Store, and the Vandalia Fullmer’s Grocery Store. Alverda loved taking care of her family, cooking, and gardening. Alverda T. Guillermin, age 97, of Englewood, Ohio formerly of the Georgetown, Ohio area, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 8, 2017 at Pristine Senior Living of Englewood. She was born December 19, 1919 in Georgetown, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl Hamer & Clara (Berry) Courts. She married Leonard Leon Guillermin, who passed away April 28, 1985. A Sardinia High School Graduate, Alverda was a member of First Lutheran Church, Downtown Dayton, Ohio, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She had worked at the Downtown Dayton Sears Store for over 30 years, the Miami Valley Hospital, the Dayton Nutra Health Store, and the Vandalia Fullmer’s Grocery Store. Alverda loved taking care of her family, cooking, and gardening.

Surviving are her son- Ronald Lee (Shirley) Guillermin of Sardinia, OH; daughter-in-law, Diana Guillermin of Bethel, OH; , six grandchildren- Michael (Diana) Guillermin, Decatur, OH; Shaun (Alexandra) Guillermin, New Richmond, OH; Chirs, Rachel & Kattie Guillermin, & Steven Brown; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, & nephews; two sisters- Eileen McCall and Ruth Litzinger both of Georgetown, OH. In addition to her parents and husband, Alverda was preceded in death by her three sons- Marion “Bob” Guillermin, Jerry Michael Guillermin and infant Kent Leonard Guillermin.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 13, 2017 at Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill-Arnheim Road Georgetown, OH 45121, with Pastor Doug Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio. Friends will be received at the church from 1-2 PM, Monday. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Alverda’s memory may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church.

To sign the online guest book, please go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.