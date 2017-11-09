Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair
Alverda T. Guillermin, age 97, of Englewood, Ohio formerly of the Georgetown, Ohio area, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 8, 2017 at Pristine Senior Living of Englewood. She was born December 19, 1919 in Georgetown, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl Hamer & Clara (Berry) Courts. She married Leonard Leon Guillermin, who passed away April 28, 1985. A Sardinia High School Graduate, Alverda was a member of First Lutheran Church, Downtown Dayton, Ohio, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She had worked at the Downtown Dayton Sears Store for over 30 years, the Miami Valley Hospital, the Dayton Nutra Health Store, and the Vandalia Fullmer’s Grocery Store. Alverda loved taking care of her family, cooking, and gardening.
Surviving are her son- Ronald Lee (Shirley) Guillermin of Sardinia, OH; daughter-in-law, Diana Guillermin of Bethel, OH; , six grandchildren- Michael (Diana) Guillermin, Decatur, OH; Shaun (Alexandra) Guillermin, New Richmond, OH; Chirs, Rachel & Kattie Guillermin, & Steven Brown; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, & nephews; two sisters- Eileen McCall and Ruth Litzinger both of Georgetown, OH. In addition to her parents and husband, Alverda was preceded in death by her three sons- Marion “Bob” Guillermin, Jerry Michael Guillermin and infant Kent Leonard Guillermin.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 13, 2017 at Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill-Arnheim Road Georgetown, OH 45121, with Pastor Doug Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio. Friends will be received at the church from 1-2 PM, Monday. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Alverda’s memory may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church.
