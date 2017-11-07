Raymond W. Napier 33 years old of Mt Orab, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

He is survived by his 2 Children: Makayla Napier and Ray Napier. Step Daughters: Madison Ross and Meghan Ross. Mother of his Children: Jamie Napier. Father: Johnny Napier. Mother: Angela Scott. Late Paternal Grandparents: Jimmy and Rachel Napier. Maternal Grandparents: Dallas and the late Joan Scott Father: Johnny Napier. Mother: Angela Scott. Brother: Danny Dickson, Jr. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 North Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Friday, November 10, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Williamsburg Township Cemetery, Williamsburg, Ohio.

