Michael D Hines

Michael Dean Hines, age 65 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired from Cincinnati Milacron, where he worked as a senior manufacturing engineer and most recently was a real estate agent with Ring Real Estate. Over the years, he was very involved with the United Way, was a member of Union Lodge #71 F& M Scottish Rite, R.A.M., and served as coach for area baseball, basketball and soccer teams. He was the first coach of the R-U-L-H soccer team that went on to great success. Mr. Hines was also a former councilman and vice mayor of the Village of Ripley and was an antique car enthusiast and loved hunting and fishing.

Mr. Hines was born April 7, 1952 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late David and Lillie (Adams) Hines. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Betty Blair and one brother – Philip Hines. Mr. Hines is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years – Donna (Robinett) Hines; two sons – Brian Hines of Ripley, Ohio and Nick Hines (Molly) of Maysville, Kentucky; one granddaughter – Ryan Marie Hines; one grandson – Trey Hines; one sister – Marsha Haitz (Richard) of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Friday evening. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley. If desired, memorial may be made to: The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Athletic Department. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com