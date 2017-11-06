Russell K. Wolfer, 98 years old of Moscow, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017.

He is survived by his Wife: Betty Haney Wolfer: 3 Children: Sandra Gaye Haverland, Karen Lea (Mark) Cooper and Kenneth Denzil (Molly) Wolfer. 4 Grandchildren: Ashley Megan Wolfer, Laura Gaye (Andrew) Smith, Austin Christopher Haverland and Joshua Clifford Cooper. 4 Great Grandchildren: Brylee Maureen Lyons, Khloe Renea Wolfer, Alayna Jade Smith and Ezra James Smith. Late Parents: George and Emma Wolfer. Late Brothers: Roger Wolfer, Norbert Wolfer, Orville Wolfer and Frankie Wolfer. Late Sister: Jeanne Bixby. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and friends. Member of Felicity Post 7496 VFW.

Funeral Services will be at the First Baptist Church of Felicity, 212 Prather Rd., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will also be on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Moscow, Ohio, with military honors.

