Meth makes a comeback

By Wayne Gates –

Another illegal drug is starting to compete for the spotlight with heroin in Brown County.

“We are starting see an increase in methamphetamine and the charges thereof,” said Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

“We started seeing an uptick in it in the last six months. We are seeing possession and also starting to see elements involved with the manufacture of the drug.”

Ellis said that meth offers users something that heroin does not.

“Whereas heroin is an opiate, meth is an amphetamine. It’s a different type of high,” he said.

Amphetamines are stimulants, whereas opiates have the effect of slowing the body down. Most heroin overdose deaths occur because the brain and muscle function to breath is slowed down by the drug. With meth, the effects are different.