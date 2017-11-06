Gary L Barber Meth makes a comeback The bomber crash of 1944 4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO County jobless rate falls Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf
Gary L Barber

Gary Lee Barber, age 69 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Saturday, November 4, 2017 at his residence. He was an electrician and foreman for Cincinnati Milacron for 21 years, a farmer, a member of the Fayetteville Fire Department for several years, a youth baseball coach and helped build the ballfields in Fayetteville, Ohio and a United States Army Vietnam War veteran. Gary was born July 10, 1948 in Chasetown, Ohio the son of the late Charles Bernard and Martha Jane (Smith) Barber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death one brother-in-law – Jerry Comberger and one great niece – Lindsey Houk.
Mr. Barber is survived by his wife – Mary (Smalley) Barber; one daughter – Sonia Marie Ramey of Fayetteville, Ohio; two sons – Gary Lee Barber, II and wife Dianna of Williamsburg, Ohio and Charles Brandon Barber of  Fayetteville, Ohio; three sisters – Barbara Comberger, Diana Houser and Marlene Geisler and husband Clyde all of Fayetteville, Ohio; three brothers – Ralph Barber and wife Monica of Fayetteville, Ohio, Jerry Barber of Newtonsville, Ohio and David Barber of Fayetteville, Ohio and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 U.S. 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Bob Sandlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wilmington, P.O. Box 123, Wilmington, Ohio  45177 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN  38105
