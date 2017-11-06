County jobless rate falls

By Wayne Gates –

Unemployment rates in Brown County are at levels not seen in 20 years.

The jobless rate for September was 5.0 percent. The last time the rate was that low was in September of 1997.

The rate fell from 5.8 percent in August, with jobless rates falling in every nearby county as well.

Adams County saw the biggest drop, from 7.0 percent in August to 5.6 percent in September. Clermont County saw a decrease from 4.7 to four percent and Highland County saw a drop from 6.0 to 5.3 percent in September. Clinton County saw a decrease from 5.5 to 5.0 percent.