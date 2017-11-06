4-H holds ‘shootout’ with BCSO

By Christy Clary –

“Are you sure they have enough ammunition for us?” “I don’t think there is enough, we go” joked one sheriff’s deputy as they watched Brown County 4-H Shooting Sports Team Havoc compete.

On Saturday, October 23rd, members of 4-H Team Havoc competed against members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department in a Steel Challenge, something they hope to make an annual event.

Bill Dunning is the coach for Team Havoc and the Brown County 4-H Shooting Sports coordinator; he is also a Deputy Sheriff. “We thought it would be a positive experience for both groups, let the Sheriff’s Department see good kids doing good things, and let the kids see the Sheriff’s Department positively,” said Dunning.

Team Havoc is part of the advanced pistol program of 4-H Shooting Sports. These youth participate in the Scholastic Action Shooting Program which holds shooting competitions for youth. The participants shoot steel targets in a series of four stages, with the overall goal to safely get the fastest time possible.