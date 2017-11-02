SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar
Sports

SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
SHAC volleyball all-stars pose with their awards during the Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Eastern High School, Oct. 30. Front row, from the left, Blake Adams (Fairfield), Makayla Creed (Lynchburg-Clay), Haley Fannin (Eastern), Mikayla Farris (Eastern), and Maggie Futlz (Eastern); second row, Tylar Griffith (Lynchburg-Clay), Avery Harper (North Adams), Alyssa Haskins (Manchester), Baylee Justice (Peebles), and Sydney Kendall (North Adams); third row, Ciara Knisley (Fairfield), Macy Knoblauch (Whiteoak), Charlee Louden (North Adams), Haley Moore (Fayetteville), and Madison Pierce (Peebles); fourth row, Kylie Sims (Peebles), Alisa Stahl (Fayetteville), and Faith Stegbauer (Fayetteville).

 

All-conference players, winning teams awarded during Fall Sports Awards Banquet – 

By Wade Linville – 

Another exciting season of Southern Hills Athletic Conference high school volleyball is in the books. The 2017 regular season wrapped up with the North Adams Lady Green Devils capturing the SHAC Division I volleyball title with a perfect conference record of 11-0, while the Eastern Lady Warriors finished runner-up in the conference’s big school division with a record of 9-2.
Finishing third in the SHAC big school division was the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs with a 4-7 record in conference play, and finishing fourth of the four teams in league play was the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays with a record of 0-11.
In SHAC Division II final volleyball standings it was the Peebles Lady Indians capturing the league title with a 10-2 conference record, while the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets and Fairfield Lady Lions finished runner-up in the conference’s small school division with records of 7-5.
Tying for fourth in the SHAC small school division was the Manchester Lady Greyhounds and the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats with 2-10 records in conference play.
This year’s SHAC winning volleyball teams, runner-up volleyball teams, All-SHAC players, player of the year, and coach of the year were awarded during the annual SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Eastern High School, Oct. 30.
Receiving the SHAC Volleyball Coach of the Year Award was Eastern’s Kayla Crites, and taking home the SHAC Volleyball Player of the Year Award was North Adams’ Charlee Louden.
Receiving All-SHAC volleyball awards during Monday’s banquet were: Blake Adams (Fairfield), Sydney Kendall (North Adams), Makayla Creed (Lynchburg-Clay), Ciara Knisley (Fairfield), Haley Fannin (Eastern), Macy Knoblauch (Whiteoak), Mikayla Farris (Eastern), Charlee Loudin (North Adams), Maggie Fultz (Eastern), Haley Moore (Fayetteville), Tylar Griffith (Lynchburg-Clay), Madison Pierce (Peebles), Avery Harper (North Adams), Kylie Sims (Peebles), Alyssa Haskins (Manchester), Alisa Stahl (Fayetteville), Baylee Justice (Peebles), and Faith Stegbauer (Fayetteville).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat