SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars

All-conference players, winning teams awarded during Fall Sports Awards Banquet –

By Wade Linville –

Another exciting season of Southern Hills Athletic Conference high school volleyball is in the books. The 2017 regular season wrapped up with the North Adams Lady Green Devils capturing the SHAC Division I volleyball title with a perfect conference record of 11-0, while the Eastern Lady Warriors finished runner-up in the conference’s big school division with a record of 9-2.

Finishing third in the SHAC big school division was the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs with a 4-7 record in conference play, and finishing fourth of the four teams in league play was the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays with a record of 0-11.

In SHAC Division II final volleyball standings it was the Peebles Lady Indians capturing the league title with a 10-2 conference record, while the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets and Fairfield Lady Lions finished runner-up in the conference’s small school division with records of 7-5.

Tying for fourth in the SHAC small school division was the Manchester Lady Greyhounds and the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats with 2-10 records in conference play.

This year’s SHAC winning volleyball teams, runner-up volleyball teams, All-SHAC players, player of the year, and coach of the year were awarded during the annual SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Eastern High School, Oct. 30.

Receiving the SHAC Volleyball Coach of the Year Award was Eastern’s Kayla Crites, and taking home the SHAC Volleyball Player of the Year Award was North Adams’ Charlee Louden.

Receiving All-SHAC volleyball awards during Monday’s banquet were: Blake Adams (Fairfield), Sydney Kendall (North Adams), Makayla Creed (Lynchburg-Clay), Ciara Knisley (Fairfield), Haley Fannin (Eastern), Macy Knoblauch (Whiteoak), Mikayla Farris (Eastern), Charlee Loudin (North Adams), Maggie Fultz (Eastern), Haley Moore (Fayetteville), Tylar Griffith (Lynchburg-Clay), Madison Pierce (Peebles), Avery Harper (North Adams), Kylie Sims (Peebles), Alyssa Haskins (Manchester), Alisa Stahl (Fayetteville), Baylee Justice (Peebles), and Faith Stegbauer (Fayetteville).