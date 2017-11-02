SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards

By Wade Linville –

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference held its annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Eastern High School on the evening of Oct. 30, and among those receiving awards were this year’s high school cross country all-stars.

It was the Eastern Lady Warriors capturing this year’s SHAC high school girls cross country crown, coming out on top among seven teams in the SHAC Championship Meet held at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School’s Blue Jay Stadium. The Lady Warriors received their conference championship trophy during Monday’s banquet at Eastern High School.

The Fairfield Lady Lions finished runner-up in SHAC cross country standings, finishing just five points behind the Lady Warriors.

Taking home the SHAC Runner of the Year Award in addition to her All-SHAC Award for high school girls cross country was Peebles’ Jenny Seas, who won the SHAC Championship Meet with a time of 18:04.

Also receiving All-SHAC awards for high school girls cross country were: Ciara Colwell (Fairfield, 19:52), Anna Shupert (West Union, 20:48), Camryn Pickerill (Eastern, 20:53), Loralei Young (Eastern, 21:58), Morgan Richmond (Fairfield, 21:13), Chloe Barber (Fairfield, 21:28), Abby Faulkner (Peebles, 21:38), Billie Jean Kinhalt (Manchester, 21:45), Emma Brown (Eastern, 21:57), Emily Fannin (Eastern, 21:58), Megan Gragg (Fairfield, 21:59), Alisan Behr (Peebles, 22:21), Kierra Stone (Peebles, 22:25), and Adison Wright (North Adams, 22:39).

Receiving the SHAC Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year Award was Eastern’s Tom Glasscock.

Claiming the SHAC high school boys cross country team title by winning the conference championship meet in Ripley was the Fairfield Lions, while the Eastern Warriors finished runner-up of 10 teams in final standings. The teams received their awards during Monday’s banquet at Eastern.

Receiving the SHAC Coach of the Year Award for boys cross country was Fairfield’s Raymond Friend.

Peebles’ Matt Seas took home the SHAC Runner of the Year Award in addition to his All-SHAC Award after leading all runners to the finish line during the conference’s high school boys 5K championship race, posting a time of 16:13. To earn All-SHAC cross country honors, a runner had to finish among the top 15 at this year’s SHAC Championship Meet that capped off the regular season.

Also receiving All-SHAC awards during Monday’s banquet were: Matthew Mangus (Fairfield, 16:17), Noah Richmond (Fairfield, 16:35), Austin Setty (Fairfield, 16:43), Bennett Hodson (Fairfield, 16:59), Ethan Davis (Fairfield, 17:01), Cohen Frost (Fairfield, 17:13), Brandston Duffey (Fairfield, 17:19), Logan Lainhart (Eastern, 17:19.8), Andrew Davis (Fairfield, 17:20), Cy Young (Eastern, 17:29), Garyn Purdy (Eastern, 17:30), Hunter Morgan (Whiteoak, 17:46), Sam Buddlemeyer (Fairfield, 17:47), and Blake Haines (Fairfield, 17:49).