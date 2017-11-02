SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves G’town FFA has great fair Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Eight indicted by grand jury Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5
Sports

SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Members of the All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference Team for high school boys cross country pose with their awards during the Oct. 30 Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Eastern High School. Front row, from left, Matt Seas (Peebles, 16:13), Matthew Mangus (Fairfield, 16:17), Noah Richmond (Fairfield, 16:35), and Austin Setty (Fairfield, 16:43); second row, Bennett Hodson (Fairfield, 16:59), Ethan Davis (Fairfield, 17:01), Cohen Frost (Fairfield, 17:13), and Brandston Duffey (Fairfield, 17:19); third row, Logan Lainhart (Eastern, 17:19.8), Andrew Davis (Fairfield, 17:20), Cy Young (Eastern, 17:29), and Garyn Purdy (Eastern, 17:30); fourth row, Hunter Morgan (Whiteoak, 17:46), Sam Buddlemeyer (Fairfield, 17:47), and Blake Haines (Fairfield, 17:49).

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference held its annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Eastern High School on the evening of Oct. 30, and among those receiving awards were this year’s high school cross country all-stars.
It was the Eastern Lady Warriors capturing this year’s SHAC high school girls cross country crown, coming out on top among seven teams in the SHAC Championship Meet held at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School’s Blue Jay Stadium. The Lady Warriors received their conference championship trophy during Monday’s banquet at Eastern High School.
The Fairfield Lady Lions finished runner-up in SHAC cross country standings, finishing just five points behind the Lady Warriors.
Taking home the SHAC Runner of the Year Award in addition to her All-SHAC Award for high school girls cross country was Peebles’ Jenny Seas, who won the SHAC Championship Meet with a time of 18:04.
Also receiving All-SHAC awards for high school girls cross country were: Ciara Colwell (Fairfield, 19:52), Anna Shupert (West Union, 20:48), Camryn Pickerill (Eastern, 20:53), Loralei Young (Eastern, 21:58), Morgan Richmond (Fairfield, 21:13), Chloe Barber (Fairfield, 21:28), Abby Faulkner (Peebles, 21:38), Billie Jean Kinhalt (Manchester, 21:45), Emma Brown (Eastern, 21:57), Emily Fannin (Eastern, 21:58), Megan Gragg (Fairfield, 21:59), Alisan Behr (Peebles, 22:21), Kierra Stone (Peebles, 22:25), and Adison Wright (North Adams, 22:39).
Receiving the SHAC Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year Award was Eastern’s Tom Glasscock.
Claiming the SHAC high school boys cross country team title by winning the conference championship meet in Ripley was the Fairfield Lions, while the Eastern Warriors finished runner-up of 10 teams in final standings. The teams received their awards during Monday’s banquet at Eastern.

Members of the All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference Team for high school girls cross country pose with their awards during the Oct. 30 Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Eastern High School. Front row, from left, Jenny Seas (Peebles, 18:04), Ciara Colwell (Fairfield, 19:52), Anna Shupert (West Union, 20:48), and Camryn Pickerill (Eastern, 20:53); second row, Loralei Young (Eastern, 21:58), Morgan Richmond (Fairfield, 21:13), Chloe Barber (Fairfield, 21:28), and Abby Faulkner (Peebles, 21:38); third row, Billie Jean Kinhalt (Manchester, 21:45), Emma Brown (Eastern, 21:57), Emily Fannin (Eastern, 21:58), and Megan Gragg (Fairfield, 21:59); back row, Alisan Behr (Peebles, 22:21) and Kierra Stone (Peebles, 22:25).

 

Receiving the SHAC Coach of the Year Award for boys cross country was Fairfield’s Raymond Friend.
Peebles’ Matt Seas took home the SHAC Runner of the Year Award in addition to his All-SHAC Award after leading all runners to the finish line during the conference’s high school boys 5K championship race, posting a time of 16:13. To earn All-SHAC cross country honors, a runner had to finish among the top 15 at this year’s SHAC Championship Meet that capped off the regular season.
Also receiving All-SHAC awards during Monday’s banquet were: Matthew Mangus (Fairfield, 16:17), Noah Richmond (Fairfield, 16:35), Austin Setty (Fairfield, 16:43), Bennett Hodson (Fairfield, 16:59), Ethan Davis (Fairfield, 17:01), Cohen Frost (Fairfield, 17:13), Brandston Duffey (Fairfield, 17:19), Logan Lainhart (Eastern, 17:19.8), Andrew Davis (Fairfield, 17:20), Cy Young (Eastern, 17:29), Garyn Purdy (Eastern, 17:30), Hunter Morgan (Whiteoak, 17:46), Sam Buddlemeyer (Fairfield, 17:47), and Blake Haines (Fairfield, 17:49).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat