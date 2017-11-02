Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings

Golf all-stars receive awards at Fall Sports Awards Banquet –

By Wade Linville –

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference capped off another season of high school golf by handing out awards to this year’s All-SHAC golfers, first and second place teams, as well as the conference’s Golfer of the Year and Coach of the Year during the annual SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Eastern High School on Oct. 30.

The Eastern High School girls golf team finished their regular season runner-up in SHAC standings behind the conference champion team of West Union High School.

West Union’s Deanna Caraway took home the SHAC Golfer of the Year Award for high school girls, and the SHAC Coach of the Year Award for girls golf went to West Union’s Carl Schneider.

Eastern golfers earning All-SHAC awards were Whitney Broughton, Caitlyn Helton and Cassidy Staggs.

In SHAC high school boys golf, the West Union Dragons claimed the conference crown while the North Adams Green Devils finished in second place.

Schneider, in addition to the SHAC Coach of the Year Award for girls golf, would also take home the SHAC Coach of the Year Award for high school boys golf.

The SHAC Golfer of the Year for high school boys was West Union’s Elijah McCarty.

Among those receiving All-SHAC in high school boys golf during Monday’s Fall Sports Awards Banquet were Ripley’s Brian Dunn and Peyton Fyffe.

SHAC HS BOYS GOLF FINAL STANDINGS

1. West Union

2. North Adams

3. Manchester

4. Whiteoak

5. Ripley

6. Lynchburg-Clay

7. Fairfield

8. Eastern

9. Peebles

SHAC HS GIRLS GOLF FINAL STANDINGS

1. West Union

2. Eastern

3. Fairfield

4. Peebles

5. North Adams

6. Lynchburg-Clay