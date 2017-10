By Wayne Gates –

The Brown County Veteran’s Services office has a new home.

The office is now located at 474 Home Street in Georgetown.

“The old building was not ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant and we found some new office space at a cheaper rate,” said Director Ralph Fox.

“The board decided that it was a good move, so we moved from the Cherry Street location to 474 Home Street.”

Fox said that the move created an immediate benefit to local veterans.