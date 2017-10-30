Eight indicted by grand jury

Eight people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on Oct. 19 on a variety of offenses.

Timothy Maynard, 22 of Mt. Orab, was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both second degree felonies.

The drug named in the indictment was Methamphetamine.

Adam Phillips, 30 of Georgetown, was charged with Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a third degree felony.

Tyler Foster, 23 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, a first degree misdemeanor.

The drug named in the indictment was Methamphetamine.

John Harvey, 52 of Goshen, is charged with Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, a fourth degree felony, two counts of Theft, both fifth degree felonies, and Petty Theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

Brett Kendle, 62 Hamersville, is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth degree felony, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, and Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Jerry Bray, Jr., 31 of Fayetteville, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, both fourth degree felonies.

The drug named in the indictment was Methamphetamine.

Jerry Spoonamore, 39 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Breaking and Entering and Theft, both fifth degree felonies.

James Daugherty, Jr., 37 of Hamersville, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.