Carlos L Beck

Carlos Lee “Carl” Beck, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, September 27,2017 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was an Interim Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, a 1961 graduate of Taylor County High School, Kentucky. Carl married Pamela C. Conrad on December 9, 1966 he graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor’s in English and Psychology in June 1967 and attained a Master of Divinity from The Vanderbilt University in May 1970.  He was Ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church in June 1970. He worked for Goodwill Industries for 10 years in different cities, was a Fundraising Consultant for churches and organizations for 20 years and taught Ethics and Composition Writing at Southern State Community College for 3 years. He was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church for 6 years before moving his membership to St. John Lutheran Church. Carl was a past Director of the Brown County Democratic Party.  He was instrumental in organizing the Brown County Hospital Foundation in 2002 and served until 2011. Carl organized the Brown County Institute for the Enhancement of Education in 2007 and affiliated with The Dolly Partin Imagination Library, which has distributed over 36,000 books to children in the area since 2008. For 20 years Carl’s other love was his Hackney ponies and working on his Whippletree Pony Farm in Georgetown, Ohio.

Carl was born November 5, 1943 in Campbellsville, Kentucky the son of the late Harlan and Orene (Fisher) Beck. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Pamela C. (Conrad) Beck; two brothers – Lowell Beck and wife Maralyn of Dyersburg, Tennessee and David Beck and wife Wanda of Campbellsville, Kentucky; one sister-in-law – Jill Hall and husband Paul of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother-in-law –  Russ Conrad and wife Penny of Hebron, Kentucky; ten nieces and nephews and six great nieces.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the St. John Lutheran Church, 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Rd., Franklin Furnace, Ohio 45629.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church, 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Rd., Franklin Furnace, Ohio 45629 or to the Brown County Institute for the Enhancement of Education, P.O. Box 103, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

