The Brown County Health & Wellness Foundation is planning its Annual Celebration of Lights for Friday evening, December 1, at 6 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown.
The Celebration of Lights has been held for several years. This is the third year the Foundation has held the event at the Brown County Fairgrounds.
2017 Celebration of Lights being planned
