  • Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet
Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet

By Wade Linville – 

The Georgetown High School boys and girls cross country teams are headed to the Division III Regional Championship Meet at Troy after both teams placed among the top four in the district meet at Voice of America Park in West Chester on Oct. 21.
Only the top four teams and the top 16 individuals in the Division III high school boys 5K race at Voice of America Park qualified for the regional meet at Troy, and leading the Georgetown G-Men to the finish line by finishing 11th on a field of 89 runners was junior Tanner Ellis, posting a time of 17:59.97.
Georgetown junior Emerson Cahall placed 17th, posting a finish time of 18:17.70, and the third G-Man to reach the finish line was freshman Joshua Galley (20th, 18:39.77).
Georgetown sophomore Garrett Ernst placed 26th overall with a finish time of 19:15.75, and rounding out the G-Men’s top five was sophomore Anthony Carrington, who placed 34th with a time of 19:52.81.
The G-Men finished just two points behind the runner up team of Seven Hills in the district championship meet on Saturday, and claiming the district title was Summit Country Day with a team score of 32.
The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays placed seventh of 10 teams in the Southwest District Division III Championship Meet at Voice of America Park. The Blue Jays were led to the finish line by sophomore Clinton Barley, who placed 22nd with a finish time of 18:52.94.
Ripley sophomore Tristan Fisher placed 35th with a time of 19:53.64, and the third Blue Jay to reach the finish line was senior Chris Reuss (51st, 21:19.90).
Ripley junior Alex King placed 60th overall with a time of 22:00.42, and rounding out the Blue Jays’ top five was sophomore Thomas Whaley, who placed 65th with a finish time of 22:47.16.
The young boys cross country team of Fayetteville-Perry High School placed 10th while facing some tough competition at this year’s Division III District Championship Meet on Saturday. Leading the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets to the finish line was freshman Cryztopher Norris, placing 59th with a time of 21:48.35. Fayetteville-Perry junior Stuart Fisher placed 70th with a time of 23:29.02, and it was Fayetteville junior Christopher Saylor placing 74th with a time of 24:03.37.
Placing 77th was Fayetteville-Perry freshman Michael Thackston with a time of 25:16.42, while freshman teammate Jason Jacobs placed 81st with a time of 26:29.03.
In high school girls Division III District Tournament cross country action, it was the Lady G-Men placing fourth of nine teams at Voice of America Park on Saturday to earn a berth in the regional championship meet at Troy.
The Lady G-Men were led to the finish line by sophomore Katlin Colwell, who placed runner up on the field of 84 runners with a time of 20:54.52.
Georgetown freshman Olivia Waits ran for a 17th place finish, posting a time of 22:21.87.
The third Lady G-Man to cross the finish line was freshman Grace Burrows, placing 30th with a time of 23:44.21, while Georgetown sophomore Allyson McHenry placed 32nd with a time of 23:49.66.
Rounding out the Lady G-Men’s top five was junior Laura Wood, placing 55th with a time of 26:14.67.
For photos of the Georgetown High School cross country teams, pick up the Oct. 26 edition of The News Democrat on store shelves now.

