Bertha Lindsey

Bertha “Bert” Lindsey 91 years old of Amelia, Ohio, formerly of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017, at her home. Wife of the late Ralph Lindsey.

She is survived by 3 Daughters: Donna Davidson, Patty Lindsey and Kathy Lindsey. 5 Grandchildren: Michael Davidson, Jamie Klein, Scott Davidson, Heather Houser and Ryan Black. 5 Great-Grandchildren: Kelly Klein, Adam Klein, Lydia Suedhof, Jason Suedhof and the late Shelby Davidson. 3 Late Brothers and 8 Late Sisters. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, and friends. Member of the Clermont Senior Services, Golden Oldies and Clermont Chapter 135 Order of the Eastern Star.

Eastern Star Services will be at the Felicity Christian Church, 847 St. Rt. 133, Felicity, Ohio 45120, On Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 1:00 PM, with funeral services to follow. Visitation will also be on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 North Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120.

Burial will be at the Neville Vesper Cemetery, Neville, Ohio. Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.