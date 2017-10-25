Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Body found in ditch, investigation underway Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer pleads guilty Keeping kids safe on the school bus Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner
Obituaries

Amy J Caudill

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Amy Jo Caudill, age 42 of Mt. Orab,Ohio died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Amy was born November 5, 1974 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of George W. “Bill” and Nancy (Sammons) Adams, Jr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Caudill is survived by her husband – Mark T. “Tim” Caudill whom she married July 29, 2011; three sons – Pierce Moore and wife Bethany of Mt. Orab, Ohio,Justice Moore of Amelia, Ohio and Townes Caudill of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one step-daughter – Zania Caudill and fiancé Matthew Hursh of Madisonville, Ohio;one step-grandson – Findlay Hursh; one sister – Jennifer Taylor and husband Jason of Mt. Orab, Ohio; father and mother-in-law – Mark and Jeannie Caudill of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Jeni Whitaker and fiancé Mike Frazee of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Matt Caudill and wife Regan Lanning of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada; three nephews – Vincent and Drew Whitaker and Mandred Caudill; five nieces – Chelsea Stacy and husband Josh, Courtney,Cassidy and Cady Taylor and Norrie Caudill; two great nieces – Lilly and Hadley Stacy and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jason Wilcoxon will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes 10806 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati OH 45242. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

