Amy J Caudill

Amy Jo Caudill, age 42 of Mt. Orab,Ohio died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Amy was born November 5, 1974 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of George W. “Bill” and Nancy (Sammons) Adams, Jr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Caudill is survived by her husband – Mark T. “Tim” Caudill whom she married July 29, 2011; three sons – Pierce Moore and wife Bethany of Mt. Orab, Ohio,Justice Moore of Amelia, Ohio and Townes Caudill of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one step-daughter – Zania Caudill and fiancé Matthew Hursh of Madisonville, Ohio;one step-grandson – Findlay Hursh; one sister – Jennifer Taylor and husband Jason of Mt. Orab, Ohio; father and mother-in-law – Mark and Jeannie Caudill of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Jeni Whitaker and fiancé Mike Frazee of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Matt Caudill and wife Regan Lanning of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada; three nephews – Vincent and Drew Whitaker and Mandred Caudill; five nieces – Chelsea Stacy and husband Josh, Courtney,Cassidy and Cady Taylor and Norrie Caudill; two great nieces – Lilly and Hadley Stacy and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jason Wilcoxon will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes 10806 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati OH 45242. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com