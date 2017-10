By Wayne Gates –

Last week was school bus safety week, and the Ohio Highway Patrol was watching.

“Throughout the week, troopers were highly visible around school zones and followed school buses on their daily routes,” said Sgt. Shannon Utter of the Georgetown Post.

According to the OHP, from 2014 to 2016, 4,160 drivers were convicted of failing to stop for a stopped school bus and 3,958 traffic crashes were reported involving school buses.