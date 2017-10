By Wayne Gates –

Former Aberdeen Fiscal Officer Nathan Pfeffer was sentenced to 90 days in the Brown County jail on Sept. 27 after pleading guilty to Theft in Office.

Pfeffer has paid back $24,875.80 in restitution to the village and will serve two years probation upon his release.

Pfeffer was indicted on the charge on June 1, along with three counts of Tampering With Evidence. Those counts were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.