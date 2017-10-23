Body found in ditch, investigation underway

By Wayne Gates –

The investigation into the death of a Brown County man is continuing.

The body of 38 year old Clint Doss was found in a ditch on Oakland Road, just off New Hope White Oak Station Road on Oct. 13.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Hodges said that there were no visible signs of foul play on the body.

An autopsy has been conducted at the Montgomery County Coronor’s Office, but a cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information about the circumstances behind Doss’s death is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 378-4435.