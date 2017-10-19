Week 8 football roundup

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets cruised to a road victory over Williamsburg in week eight on the gridiron, while the Western Brown Broncos suffered a road loss to the New Richmond Lions.

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets upped their overall record to 5-3 and their Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division record to 1-2 by topping the home standing Wildcats 43-17 at Williamsburg High School on Oct. 13.

The Rockets were able to snap a losing streak that lasted three games with Friday’s win, which marked their first ever league win since moving to the SBAAC this season.

The Rockets totaled 483 yards of offense compared to Williamsburg’s 172 offensive yards.

Both teams relied heavily on the ground games as expected. The Rockets totaled 342 rushing yards led by freshman Hunter Jester, who took 28 carries for 198 yards with three touchdowns.

Fayetteville’s senior quarterback Luke Wiederhold completed six passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns and rushed three times for 41 yards.

On the defensive end, Fayetteville’s Mark Wolfer recorded 12 tackles while teammate Seth Allen finished with nine tackles and Logan Stannus with six.

The Rockets were scheduled to host the Blanchester Wildcats for another SBAAC National Division contest in week nine on the gridiron, Oct. 20.

The Western Brown Broncos faced some stiff competition once again on the gridiron as they traveled to New Richmond High School to take on the then 6-1 Lions in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play on Oct. 13.

The Lions got off to a hot start, reaching pay dirt twice early on to take a 13-0 lead over the visiting Broncos, but the Broncos were able to keep the game close in the first period thanks to the play of senior receiver Wyatt Fischer.

With the Broncos deep in their own territory on third down it was junior quarterback Josh Taylor dishing a short pass to Fischer. Fischer broke tackle after tackle on his way to a 95 yard touchdown. Following the successful kick for the extra point by Bronco senior Lane Sexton, the Lions’ lead was cut to just six points.

After holding the Lions scoreless in their next drive, the Bronco offense returned to the field. The Broncos cruised down the field with some carries by senior running back Eric Altman and receptions by sophomore Keegan Collins, Fischer, and Altman; but the Broncos would eventually punt after being held to fourth down. The Lions took over on their own nine-yard line with just over eight minutes to go before halftime break, and they would top off a lengthy drive with a short touchdown carry by TJ Gelter to give the Lions a 19-7 lead.

The Lions held a 27-10 lead at halftime and went on to outscore the Broncos 18-6 in the second half to come away with a 45-16 victory.

The Broncos dropped to an overall record of 1-7 on the season with the week eight loss at New Richmond, while the Lions rose to an overall record o 7-1.

The Broncos totaled 3-5 yards of offense compared to New Richmond’s 577 yards.

Western Brown once again looked to their passing game much more often than their running game with 278 total passing yards, 251 of those yards coming from Taylor who completed 22-of-32 attempts.

Fischer led Bronco receivers with 10 catches for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Altman took six carries for 34 yards.

Among the stars of the night for the Lions was quarterback Josh Anderson, who completed 11-of-20 pass attempts for 123 yards and one touchdown, while also taking 19 carries for 222 rushing yards and running for two touchdowns.

The Broncos were hoping to snap a five-game losing streak in week nine as they ventured to Wilmington High School for a SBAAC American Division contest.