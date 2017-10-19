Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets
SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors

Eastern’s Camryn Pickerill leads the Lady Warriors along the 5K course during the SHAC Cross Country Championship Meet held in Ripley, Oct. 14.

Pickerill leads way for Eastern girls – 

By Wade Linville – 

Led to the finish line by sophomore Camryn Pickerill, the Eastern High School girls cross country team came out on top among seven full teams of runners during the annual Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championship Cross Country Meet held on the morning of Oct. 14 in Ripley to capture this year’s SHAC title.
In the high school girls’ 5K race, it was Peebles junior Jenny Seas leading all runners to the finish line with an impressive time of 18:04, while finishing second on the field of 55 runners was Fairfield sophomore Cierra Colwell with a time of 19:52.
To earn a spot on the 2017 All-SHAC Cross Country Team a runner had to place among the top 15 in Saturday’s SHAC Championship Meet, and placing fourth overall to lead her team to the conference title was Pickerill with a finish time of 20:53.
Eastern freshman Lorilei Young wasn’t far behind, placing fifth overall with a finish time of 20:58.
The third Lady Warrior to reach the finish line and earn a spot on the All-SHAC team was freshman Emma Brown, who placed 10th with a time of 21:57.
Also earning All-SHAC honors and aiding in her team’s run to a conference crown was Eastern sophomore Emily Fannin, who placed 11th with a time of 21:58.
Rounding out the Lady Warriors’ top five was sophomore Kally Reynolds, who placed 18th with a finish time of 23:39.
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School and Fayetteville-Perry High School lacked enough runners to compete as a full team in the high school girls’ race at this year’s SHAC Championship Meet, but there were some runners from each school to compete as individuals.
Ripley junior Tiffany Deaton placed 46th with a time of 29:01, while junior Ripley Lady Jay Shelby Smith placed 52nd with a time of 32:10. The third and final Lady Jay to reach the finish line was junior Kristin Jenkins, who placed 53rd with a time of 33:18.
Fayetteville-Perry freshman Alison Whitley placed 44th with a time of 28:38, while Fayetteville’s senior distance runner Zoe Holden placed 45th with a time of 28:47.

SHAC HS GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Eastern 48
2. Fairfield 53
3. Peebles 72
4. West Union 113
5. North Adams 122
6. Manchester 123

 

In high school boys’ SHAC cross country action there were seven runners of Fairfield High School taking seven of the top eight spots, as the Lions had no trouble claiming this year’s SHAC cross country title.
Peebles junior Matt Seas led all runners to the finish line, tackling the hilly 5K course with an impressive finish time of 16:13.
Also putting up an outstanding finish time to place runner up on the field of 86 runners was Fairfield senior Matthew Mangus (16:17).
While the Fairfield team dominated the competition with a team score of 20, it was the Eastern Warriors finishing runner-up in the SHAC with a team score of 62.
Leading the Warriors to the finish line was senior Logan Lainhart, who earned All-SHAC honors with a ninth place overall finish (17:19).
Also earning All-SHAC honors were Eastern sophomore Cy Young and Eastern senior Garyn Purdy by placing in the top 15 as individuals.
Young placed 11th with a time of 17:29, while Purdy finished in 12th place with a finish time of 17:30.
Eastern sophomore Ian Wiles placed 18th with a finish time of 18:33, and rounding out the Warriors’ top five was sophomore Dustin Jimison, placing 21st with a time of 18:48.
The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays placed fifth of 10 teams, led to the finish line by junior Clinton Bartley who placed 23rd with a time of 18:54.
Ripley junior Cary Wright placed 28th with a finish time of 19:34, while junior teammate Chris Reuss placed 30th with a time of 19:38.
The fourth Ripley runner to reach the finish line was junior Alex King, who placed 47th overall with a time of 21:12, and rounding out Ripley’s top five was junior Jared Hamilton with a 52nd place finish (21:30).
The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets placed 10th of the 10 full teams in this year’s SHAC Championship Meet, led to the finish line by freshman Cryztopher Norris, who placed 50th with a time of 21:20.
Fayetteville freshman Stuart Fisher placed 63rd with a finish time of 22:39, while freshman teammate Michael Thackston placed 70th with a time of 23:14.
The fourth Fayetteville runner to reach the finish line was Christopher Saylor, who placed 77th with a time of 23:57, and rounding out Fayetteville’s five was freshman Jason Jacobs with a 78th place finish (24:34).

SHAC HS BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Fairfield 20
2. Eastern 62
3. West Union 113
4. Whiteoak 120
5. Ripley 149
6. Manchester 175
7. Peebles 183
8. North Adams 200
9. Lynchburg 223
10. Fayetteville 275

In SHAC junior high girls cross country, it was the Eastern Middle School Lady Warriors capturing the conference title with a team score of 25, while Fairfield finished runner-up with a score of 58.
Eastern eighth grader Emma Moran placed fourth of 42 runners in the junior high girls’ two-mile race with a time of 12:46.
Eastern eighth grader Bailey Dotson placed eighth overall with a time of 13:27, followed by Eastern seventh grader Madison Belcher who placed ninth with a time of 13:29.
Eastern seventh grader McKinzie Dotson placed 10th with a time of 13:31, and rounding out Eastern’s top five was eighth grader Emma Prine, placing 14th with a time of 14:04.
It was the team from Fairfield winning the SHAC in junior high boys boys cross country action with a score of 36, followed by runner-up Lynchburg-Clay (74) and third place Eastern Middle School (85).

