Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs

Leto leads Western Brown girls to finish line –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finishing first among the five league opponents in this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Cross Country Championship Meet held at Western Brown High School, Oct. 14 to finish their regular season as league champs.

The Lady Broncos finished with a team score of 40, ahead of the runner up team from New Richmond High School that finished with a score of 52.

The Lady Broncos were led to the finish line by Sophia Leto, who placed second of 49 SBAAC American Division runners with a time of 20:58.73.

Winning the SBAAC American Division was New Richmond’s Jenna Burns with a time of 19:46.19.

Western Brown’s Carson Jones placed sixth overall with a time of 21:27.18, while teammate Amanda Woodyard placed seventh with a time of 22:07.71.

The fourth Lady Bronco to cross the finish line was Maddy Whisman, placing 14th overall with a time of 22:55.88, and rounding out Western Brown’s top five was Alanis Daugherty who placed 18th with a finish time of 23:16.85.

In the SBAAC National Division, it was the Blanchester Lady Wildcats claiming the league title with the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers placing second and the Georgetown Lady G-Men finishing third.

The Lady G-Men were led to the finish line by Katlin Colwell, who placed third of 37 SBAAC National Division runners with a time of 21:25.22.

Georgetown’s Olivia Waits finished 11th with a time of 23:14.50, while the third Lady G-Man to cross the finish line was Allyson McHenry, placing 18th with a time of 24:26.47.

Georgetown’s Grace Burrows finished 19th of 37 runners with a finish time of 24:37.23, and rounding out the Lady G-Men’s top five was Laura Wood, who placed 23rd with a finish time of 25:28.50.

SBAAC HS GIRLS RESULTS

American Division

1. Western Brown 40

2. New Richmond 52

3. Batavia 58

4. Goshen 91

5. Wilmington 115

National Division

1. Blanchester 54

2. Bethel-Tate 67

3. Georgetown 67

4. Williamsburg 68

5. Felicity-Fr. 75

It was the New Richmond Lions capturing this year’s SBAAC American Division title in high school boys cross country action, while the Western Brown Broncos finished a close second of six teams.

Western Brown’s Chase Easterling finished second of 74 runners with a time of 17:19.03.

Winning the high school boys’ race was Wilmington’s Simon Heys with a time of 16:58.30.

Western Brown’s Cade Eyre placed sixth overall with a time of 17:55.64, and the third Bronco to reach the finish line was A.J. Hurt, who placed 14th with a time of 18:40.29.

Western Brown’s Nicholas Garrido placed 16th with a time of 18:43.30, and rounding out Western Brown’s top five was Ryan Cooper, placing 18th with a time of 18:47.31.

Winning the SBAAC National Division was the Bethel-Tate Tigers with a team score of 39, while Blanchester finished runner-up with a score of 60.

The Georgetown G-Men finished fourth of six teams in the SBAAC National Division.

Leading the G-Men to the finish line was Tanner Ellis, who placed ninth of 61 National Division runners with a time of 18:30.76.

Georgetown’s Joshua Galley placed 15th overall with a time of 18:47.95, while teammate Emerson Cahall finished 16th with a time of 18:52.65.

The fourth G-Man to cross the finish line was Anthony Carrington, placing 29th with a time of 20:26.10, and rounding out the G-Men’s top five was Garrett Ernst, placing 33rd with a time of 20:41.77.

SBAAC HS BOYS RESULTS

American Division

1. New Richmond 52

2. Western Brown 56

3. Batavia 64

4. Wilmington 85

5. Goshen 123

6. Clinton-Massie 149

National Division

1. Bethel-Tate 39

2. Blanchester 60

3. Felicity-Fr. 62

4. Georgetown 87

5. Clermont NE 109

6. Williamsburg 161