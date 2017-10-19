Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Sheriff Ellis meets President Trump Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays
Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Sophia Leto leads Western Brown runners to the finish line, aiding her team to a league title on Oct. 14.

 

Leto leads Western Brown girls to finish line – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finishing first among the five league opponents in this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Cross Country Championship Meet held at Western Brown High School, Oct. 14 to finish their regular season as league champs.
The Lady Broncos finished with a team score of 40, ahead of the runner up team from New Richmond High School that finished with a score of 52.
The Lady Broncos were led to the finish line by Sophia Leto, who placed second of 49 SBAAC American Division runners with a time of 20:58.73.
Winning the SBAAC American Division was New Richmond’s Jenna Burns with a time of 19:46.19.
Western Brown’s Carson Jones placed sixth overall with a time of 21:27.18, while teammate Amanda Woodyard placed seventh with a time of 22:07.71.
The fourth Lady Bronco to cross the finish line was Maddy Whisman, placing 14th overall with a time of 22:55.88, and rounding out Western Brown’s top five was Alanis Daugherty who placed 18th with a finish time of 23:16.85.
In the SBAAC National Division, it was the Blanchester Lady Wildcats claiming the league title with the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers placing second and the Georgetown Lady G-Men finishing third.
The Lady G-Men were led to the finish line by Katlin Colwell, who placed third of 37 SBAAC National Division runners with a time of 21:25.22.
Georgetown’s Olivia Waits finished 11th with a time of 23:14.50, while the third Lady G-Man to cross the finish line was Allyson McHenry, placing 18th with a time of 24:26.47.
Georgetown’s Grace Burrows finished 19th of 37 runners with a finish time of 24:37.23, and rounding out the Lady G-Men’s top five was Laura Wood, who placed 23rd with a finish time of 25:28.50.

SBAAC HS GIRLS RESULTS

American Division
1. Western Brown 40
2. New Richmond 52
3. Batavia 58
4. Goshen 91
5. Wilmington 115

National Division
1. Blanchester 54
2. Bethel-Tate 67
3. Georgetown 67
4. Williamsburg 68
5. Felicity-Fr. 75

It was the New Richmond Lions capturing this year’s SBAAC American Division title in high school boys cross country action, while the Western Brown Broncos finished a close second of six teams.
Western Brown’s Chase Easterling finished second of 74 runners with a time of 17:19.03.
Winning the high school boys’ race was Wilmington’s Simon Heys with a time of 16:58.30.
Western Brown’s Cade Eyre placed sixth overall with a time of 17:55.64, and the third Bronco to reach the finish line was A.J. Hurt, who placed 14th with a time of 18:40.29.
Western Brown’s Nicholas Garrido placed 16th with a time of 18:43.30, and rounding out Western Brown’s top five was Ryan Cooper, placing 18th with a time of 18:47.31.
Winning the SBAAC National Division was the Bethel-Tate Tigers with a team score of 39, while Blanchester finished runner-up with a score of 60.
The Georgetown G-Men finished fourth of six teams in the SBAAC National Division.
Leading the G-Men to the finish line was Tanner Ellis, who placed ninth of 61 National Division runners with a time of 18:30.76.
Georgetown’s Joshua Galley placed 15th overall with a time of 18:47.95, while teammate Emerson Cahall finished 16th with a time of 18:52.65.
The fourth G-Man to cross the finish line was Anthony Carrington, placing 29th with a time of 20:26.10, and rounding out the G-Men’s top five was Garrett Ernst, placing 33rd with a time of 20:41.77.

SBAAC HS BOYS RESULTS

American Division
1. New Richmond 52
2. Western Brown 56
3. Batavia 64
4. Wilmington 85
5. Goshen 123
6. Clinton-Massie 149

National Division
1. Bethel-Tate 39
2. Blanchester 60
3. Felicity-Fr. 62
4. Georgetown 87
5. Clermont NE 109
6. Williamsburg 161

