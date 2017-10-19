Arthur Smith

Arthur “Bob” Smith of Georgetown, OH. Beloved husband of Patty Smith of Georgetown, OH loving father of Angela (Joseph) Green of Mt. Orab, OH and Amanda (Cory) Williams of Georgetown, OH, affectionate grandfather of Thomas, Christian, Dakota, Kayla and Alexes, step grandfather of Austin, Kaylynn and Jessie, great grandfather of Braydon, Colton and Matison, dear brother of Villie Foster of Lake Waynoka, OH, and Sara (Tim) Pierce of Mt. Orab, OH, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Arthur “Bob” Smith of Georgetown, OH. Beloved husband of Patty Smith of Georgetown, OH loving father of Angela (Joseph) Green of Mt. Orab, OH and Amanda (Cory) Williams of Georgetown, OH, affectionate grandfather of Thomas, Christian, Dakota, Kayla and Alexes, step grandfather of Austin, Kaylynn and Jessie, great grandfather of Braydon, Colton and Matison, dear brother of Villie Foster of Lake Waynoka, OH, and Sara (Tim) Pierce of Mt. Orab, OH, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Passed Monday Oct. 16, 2017 at the age of 63. He was retired from Dualite. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 at the Megie Funeral Home 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 where friends will be received from 10 AM until time of service. Interment will follow at Greenbush Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home