Upcoming Quarter Raffle, Oct. 14 to benefit PRC

By Martha B. Jacob –

Brown County Change for Charity is celebrating five years of helping its communities. It consists of group of consultants that sell product lines directly to its customers without a storefront location.

There will be an upcoming Quarter Raffle on Oct. 14 at the American Legion Post in Georgetown benefitting the local Pregnancy Resource Center in Georgetown.

One of the organizers of Change for Charity is Judy Martin who stated “Several of us kept running into each other at various events. and we decided to pool our resources and form a group that would spend our time and donate our products to Charities in our own backyard.