Quarter Auction to pay for fire engine restoration

By Nancy Montgomery, Fundraising Chair –

The restoration of the 1926 Studebaker fire engine, a relic of the ‘good ole days’, was last displayed in public in 2009. Since then, it has been gathering dust (and rust) in the Georgetown village garage, according to Nancy Montgomery, chair for the fundraising committee of the truck’s restoration.

“Once this old fire truck is restored, it will once again run in parades and appear at community and fire safety events,” Montgomery said. “We hope to have it finished in time to help celebrate Georgetown’s Bicentennial in 2019.