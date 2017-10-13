Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Fayetteville cancels school after threat Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Jennings faces multiple sex offenses Georgetown nears water system completion Bible Baptist Barbeque brings big crowd Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Sawyers details revealed in court filing Varnau loses appeal ruling on blocked Goldson investigation Sardinia to hold town hall on street repair “Senior Playground” under roof, to open soon Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Sheriff Ellis deploys to Florida Sending gifts from home ABCAP Entrepreneurship Seminar G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Inmate housing options narrow Opiate addiction strains Municipal Court Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Wallace sentenced to life in prison Court filing links Anderson and Sawyers Man killed in Fatal Crash on US 52 Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Fair board president Orville Whalen passes away Wallace guilty, faces life in prison Zoning ordinance approved for Village of Sardinia Felicity man killed in boat crash Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1
Rev Alvin B Woodruff

Rev. Alvin Bruce Woodruff, 92, of Georgetown, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Morris Nursing Home in Bethel. He was born January 18, 1925 in New Richmond, OH, son of the late Charles and Lucy Bell McMillan Woodruff. He was the widower of the late Dora Lee Shaffer Woodruff, who passed away in 2011.
He dedicated his life in service to his Lord for 57 years and one week. He loved his church family. He and his wife, Dora, blessed their family with their God-given musical talents throughout the years; first in country music and popular music venues and then in God’s service. They were a special pair who gave their all no matter what they attempted. No pastor could break down the Bible to make it more clear to all who heard His message. Countless souls have come to know the Lord through his ministry. His ministry will continue through the pastors, evangelists, missionaries and other workers he influenced for all those years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who dearly loved his family and was dearly loved by all.
He is survived by his three sons, Barry (Karen) Woodruff, Steve Woodruff and Kevin Woodruff; he was a wonderful grandfather to, Becky (Denny), Barry Jr. “Bub” (Tonya), Erica, Carrie (Tony), Kristina (Mike), Natalie (George), Emilie (James), Breanne and Travis; great-grandfather to, Courtney (Drew), Shayna, Andy, Kelsey, Tyler, Hannah, Matthew, Katie, Max, Logan, Leah and Brayden; great-great-grandfather to, Kalli, Mason, Bailey and Aaliyah; sister, Geri and two dear daughters-in-law, Joi and Lori.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Billy and Linda Lee and two brothers, Charles “Ducky” and Wilbur “Curly”.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Greenmound Cemetery, New Richmond, where burial followed. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in New Richmond assisted the family.
