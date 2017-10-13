Rev Alvin B Woodruff

Rev. Alvin Bruce Woodruff, 92, of Georgetown, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Morris Nursing Home in Bethel. He was born January 18, 1925 in New Richmond, OH, son of the late Charles and Lucy Bell McMillan Woodruff. He was the widower of the late Dora Lee Shaffer Woodruff, who passed away in 2011.

He dedicated his life in service to his Lord for 57 years and one week. He loved his church family. He and his wife, Dora, blessed their family with their God-given musical talents throughout the years; first in country music and popular music venues and then in God’s service. They were a special pair who gave their all no matter what they attempted. No pastor could break down the Bible to make it more clear to all who heard His message. Countless souls have come to know the Lord through his ministry. His ministry will continue through the pastors, evangelists, missionaries and other workers he influenced for all those years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who dearly loved his family and was dearly loved by all.

He is survived by his three sons, Barry (Karen) Woodruff, Steve Woodruff and Kevin Woodruff; he was a wonderful grandfather to, Becky (Denny), Barry Jr. “Bub” (Tonya), Erica, Carrie (Tony), Kristina (Mike), Natalie (George), Emilie (James), Breanne and Travis; great-grandfather to, Courtney (Drew), Shayna, Andy, Kelsey, Tyler, Hannah, Matthew, Katie, Max, Logan, Leah and Brayden; great-great-grandfather to, Kalli, Mason, Bailey and Aaliyah; sister, Geri and two dear daughters-in-law, Joi and Lori.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Billy and Linda Lee and two brothers, Charles “Ducky” and Wilbur “Curly”.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Greenmound Cemetery, New Richmond, where burial followed. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in New Richmond assisted the family.